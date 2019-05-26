EU elections voter turnout in Estonia just over 37 percent

Voter turnout for the European Parliament elections Sunday has been announced at 37.2 percent, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

By 4 p.m. Sunday, turnout had been recorded at 34 percent, meaning the bulk of voting was done by then. The polls closed at 8 p.m..

This year's figure of 37.2 percent is fractionally higher than in the last European elections in 2014, where turnout was 36.5 percent, but still down on the record year, 2009, when turnout was 43.9 percent. The 2004 European elections, Estonia's first after joining the union, was just 26.8 percent.

Results are expected some time after midnight on Sunday.

