Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović
Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović Source: Chris Wattie/Reuters/Scanpix
President Kersti Kaljulaid met with her Croatian counterpart, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, in Tallinn on Tuesday. The two presidents discussed cooperation between the two countries, as well as a range of other subjects.

The meeting covered economic and digital cooperation, bilaterally as well as within the EU, with a focus on Croatia's upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Office of the President said.

"Both Estonia and Croatia are in favor of the further enlargement of the European Union, and it is important for Estonia that all countries that show a willingness to reform and share the same value space with us, including our Eastern Partnership countries Georgia and Ukraine, are involved in the enlargement debate," Kaljulaid said at the meeting with Grabar-Kitarović.

According to Kaljulaid, Estonia and Croatia both value openness, which brings along innovation and the courage to operate globally. This is why many Estonian companies are also interested in entering the Croatian market, she added.

Kaljulaid also thanked Croatia for its contribution to the security of the region by participating in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Poland and Lithuania. Croatia will also join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn, and is planning to send its first expert to Estonia already in August.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included the Three Seas Initiative, energy security, and opportunities for cooperation in the digital field.

The Croatian president is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

Grabar-Kitarović will lay a wreath at the War of Independence monument, and visit the Maarjamäe Memorial Grounds.

Editor: Dario Cavegn, Andrew Whyte

