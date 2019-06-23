ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President on Victory Day: Defense starts with everyone ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid at Sunday's Victory Day parade in Tartu.
President Kersti Kaljulaid at Sunday's Victory Day parade in Tartu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid addressed Sunday's Victory Day parade, noting the scope everyone in Estonian society has in contributing to the country's sense of security.

"We are also preparing our defense forces and defense league for situations that are unlikely, but still possible," Kersti Kaljulaid said in her speech at the parade in Tartu, according to a press release from the president's office.

"Similarly, we might all be prepared for other difficult events which are unlikely, but can still happen," she continued.

This preparation consists of more than just measures dealing with classic, conventional conflicts, the president said, and has to include more run-of-the-mill natural or human disasters.

"We are more likely to see a major power outage, snowstorm, flood, or the derailing of dangerous cargo," she continued.

While such events might not be a threat to Estonia's independence, they could paralyze everyday life and compromise security. But with this ‒ every citizen's sense of security ‒ begins the security of our land," she continued.

The president also noted the importance of those serving behind the lines, in Estonia's original struggle for independence 100 years ago.

"The War of Independence was not only won by frontline soldiers, but also by the farmer who provided the army with a cart; the person who guarded the army's rear; a tailor sewing uniforms for the soldiers; a compassionate nurse who cared for the wounded," the president continued.

"Nowadays, we refer to this joint effort from the whole of society as a broad-based defense. This means the readiness in all areas of life for crises and the protection of the entire society," the president said.

"Simple things: each of us can afford to put together a small food store, or a radio with batteries," she said.

"Brush up on first aid measures. Download the mobile app from the Women's Home Defence (Naiskodukaitse), and retain the codes of conduct that the state sent out a few months ago," she said.

"Foreign crises also have an impact on the protection and sense of security of the Estonian people," the president continued.

"These are crises which we have our allies' help in solving. We can count on the help of our allies to protect Estonia," she added.

"These Allies were with us at the War of Independence and they are are with us today in Tartu. Losing always takes place alone. It is impossible to lose with the support of allies - there is always someone who the burden can be shared with, so that it does not get overwhelming. United, we are unbeatable," the president added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidvictory daypresident of estoniavictory day parade


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
21.06

Telliskivi shooter had firearm license, clean record

21.06

Police: Alleged Telliskivi shooter commits suicide

21.06

Tallinn offering 10-day movie shoot on Laagna Road

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

21.06

National guard officer service recognized by defense ministry medal

21.06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

21.06

Estonia signs €40 million anti-tank weaponry procurement

20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

Opinion
12:39

Gallery: Victory Day parade in Tartu

12:07

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

10:51

Women's épée team loses in European quarter finals Updated

22.06

Latvia and Estonia celebrate 100th anniversary of Battle of Cēsis victory

22.06

Killer deliberately targeted taxi drivers, motive still unknown

Business
18.06

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

18.06

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

18.06

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

18.06

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:27

Kontaveit through to Eastbourne second round

13:52

President on Victory Day: Defense starts with everyone

12:39

Gallery: Victory Day parade in Tartu

12:07

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

10:51

Women's épée team loses in European quarter finals Updated

22.06

Latvia and Estonia celebrate 100th anniversary of Battle of Cēsis victory

22.06

Killer deliberately targeted taxi drivers, motive still unknown

22.06

Interior minister proposed immigration amends include digital nomad visa

21.06

Nordica closing further routes, leaving commercial risk to LOT

21.06

Telliskivi shooter had firearm license, clean record

21.06

Police: Alleged Telliskivi shooter commits suicide

21.06

Tallinn offering 10-day movie shoot on Laagna Road

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

21.06

National guard officer service recognized by defense ministry medal

21.06

Major manhunt underway after two Tallinn taxi drivers gunned down, one dead

21.06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

21.06

Estonia signs €40 million anti-tank weaponry procurement

20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

20.06

Baltic defense ministers meet in Tartu, agree on cooperation outline

20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: