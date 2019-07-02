Missing Estonian sailor added to Interpol list

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is continuing its official search procedure for a missing Estonian man, Andreas Sipsakas, who had embarked on a sailing voyage in the Caribbean region.

The 40-year-old has been missing since mid-June, since he was last heard of off the coast of Jamaica, and has now been placed on Interpol's missing persons list, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Sispsakas had placed a distress signal via satellite on June 11, which was when the PPA first became aware of his predicament.

Head of the PPA's maritime surveillance center Ivar Treffner told regional daily Virumaa Teataja that inquiries had been sent to several countries in the region, including Jamaica, Panama and Colombia, but had not yielded anything yet.

He added that the PPA could not coordinate local searches, which were in the hands of the authorities in those countries.

"After receiving the emergency alert, we contacted the man's relatives and the Colombian authorities, who would have been resposible for receiving the distress signal," Treffner said.

"We have also been in contact with the Miami marine surveillance center in the U.S., since the area [where Sipsakas was last known to have been located] was checked by a U.S. Coastguard plane, though no traces were found," Treffner added.

The PPA can be contacted here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!