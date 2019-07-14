Gallery: Tänak wins Rally Estonia

Having led the pack starting Friday afternoon qualifying, following a brief interlude where Welsh driver Elfyn Evans (Ford) was quickest in Friday morning practice, the Estonian, 31, from Saaremaa, together with co-driver Martin Järveoja, never really looked back, extending a 33.4 sec lead over second placed man, Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway (Hyundai) by another 30.1 secs.

This is the third time Tänak has won his home race, in South Estonia, including stages on the streets of Tartu city itself, after winning both last year's event and in 2014.

The race was a WRC promotional event this year, making it the largest rally outside the main WRC calendar, and attracted many leading competitors, as well as a whole host of local drivers.

Most prominent of these is Markko Märtin, former WRC driver, who finished 6th.

Estonia should be getting a full WRC event from 2022.

Oliver Solberg won the second tier R5/EMV2 series and finished 7th overall.

The top 10 finishers are below. For the full results visit the Rally Estonia site here.