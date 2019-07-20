Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

Listed Estonian water services company Tallinna Vesi has filed an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court of Estonia against the Tallinn Circuit Court ruling in a dispute concerning a damages claim against the Competition Authority.

The administrative case concerns AS Tallinna Vesi's complaint against the Competition Authority regarding the compensation for loss of tariff income as well as complaints challenging the refusal to review AS Tallinna Vesi's applications for the approval of water tariffs for 2013-2017, the company told the Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE).

Tallinn Administrative Court had dismissed the company's claims with a Nov. 19, 2018 decision. AS Tallinna Vesi appealed the administrative court's decision on Dec. 19, but Tallinn Circuit Court likewise dismissed the appeal in June 2019.

The administrative case is separate from the international arbitration proceedings that concluded on June 21, where a majority of the arbitration tribunal decided to dismiss AS Tallinna Vesi and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claims against the Republic of Estonia.

