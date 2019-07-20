ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Tallinna Vesi's Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Tallinna Vesi's Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant. Source: Tallinna Vesi
Economy

Listed Estonian water services company Tallinna Vesi has filed an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court of Estonia against the Tallinn Circuit Court ruling in a dispute concerning a damages claim against the Competition Authority.

The administrative case concerns AS Tallinna Vesi's complaint against the Competition Authority regarding the compensation for loss of tariff income as well as complaints challenging the refusal to review AS Tallinna Vesi's applications for the approval of water tariffs for 2013-2017, the company told the Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE).

Tallinn Administrative Court had dismissed the company's claims with a Nov. 19, 2018 decision. AS Tallinna Vesi appealed the administrative court's decision on Dec. 19, but Tallinn Circuit Court likewise dismissed the appeal in June 2019.

The administrative case is separate from the international arbitration proceedings that concluded on June 21, where a majority of the arbitration tribunal decided to dismiss AS Tallinna Vesi and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claims against the Republic of Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinna vesicourt casessupreme court of estoniacompetition authority


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
19.07

Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter

19.07

French court rejects Estonia ferry disaster damages claim

19.07

Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

19.07

Kazakhstan to upgrade Estonian representation to embassy status

19.07

Kaljulaid to Foreign Policy: I hate EKRE politicians' behavior

19.07

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

19.07

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

19.07

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

Opinion
20.07

Russia introducing electronic visa for St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

20.07

President should resign, says Mart Helme Updated

19.07

Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter

19.07

French court rejects Estonia ferry disaster damages claim

Business
17.07

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

15.07

Unemployment slightly up on year to Q2 2019, down on previous quarter

14.07

IMF criticizes second pillar pension reform

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

20.07

Russia introducing electronic visa for St. Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

20.07

President should resign, says Mart Helme Updated

19.07

Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter

19.07

French court rejects Estonia ferry disaster damages claim

19.07

Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

19.07

Kazakhstan to upgrade Estonian representation to embassy status

19.07

Kaljulaid to Foreign Policy: I hate EKRE politicians' behavior

19.07

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

19.07

Interview: How e-voting works in Estonia

19.07

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

19.07

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

19.07

Katrina Lehis reaches last 16 at fencing world championships

19.07

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

19.07

Analysis: extensive tramlines key to improving Tallinn transport links

19.07

Marti Kuusik criminal investigation passed on to senior prosecutor

19.07

Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu

18.07

Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: