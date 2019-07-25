Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

A local branch of al-Qaida took claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on a military base in Gao, Mali, on Monday in which several Estonian servicemembers were among those injured.

Nusrat al-Islam (JNIM) announced in the media on Thursday that it was claiming responsibility for the suicide attack, and it also published photos of the alleged attackers.

Suicide terrorists attacked a French military base in Gao where Estonians are serving alongside French and Malian troops under Operation Barkhane. An explosive device in the vehicle exploded in an exchange of fire between the attackers and troops guarding the base.

Six members of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) were injured in the attack, however their injuries were confirmed as not being serious.

Another approximately half a dozen French troops were injured as well.



