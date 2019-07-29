Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

Monday's edition of daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) went unpublished due to a printing press failure at Printall printing house.

"Dear subscriber! Due to technical difficulties, Eesti Päevaleht will be published tomorrow, July 30," Eesti Päevaleht wrote to its subscribers, apologizing for the issue.

Subscribers will be delivered Monday's paper together with Tuesday's edition.

Tarvo Ulejev, director of distribution and customer service at Ekspress Meedia, told ERR that the printing house had notified the company of a bigger malfunction, due to which Monday's paper could not be printed in time for distribution on Monday morning.

"The machine should be repaired by now," Ulejev added.

