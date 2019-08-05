ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A bear roaming the outskirts of Valga. Young animals have recently been forced closer to villages and towns.
A bear roaming the outskirts of Valga. Young animals have recently been forced closer to villages and towns. Source: EJS
News

Because the number of bears in Estonia has recently increased, young animals quickly run out of territory and are forced closer to human settlements, hunter Peeter Hussar explained to ERR's Vikerraadio on Monday. This is the reason why bears have become a more recent sight also closer to farms, villages, and towns across the country.

Hussar said on Vikerraadio's morning programme on Monday that in Estonia, the status of bears is different from other animals, as the European Union recognizes them as threatened species, while in Estonia bears are hunted to keep their number under control and prevent damage.

"The number of bears in Estonia has increased, and with it their status has changed," Hussar said. "Bears have long been trophy animals, but now younger animals are becoming a problem." Where the number of licenses has increased, this is because animals in the latter category need to be kept in check.

He said that the continued hunt for bear will also make sure that they keep fearing humans. "The increasing number means that grown animals occupy the available territory, and there is no room left for young animals. And the boldest among them will move closer to human settlements, which is why bears are seen a lot more as well."

Licenses to hunt 69 bears have been issued for this year's season, which started on Aug. 1. This is eight more than in the previous year, but considerably less than the hunters' associations asked for. They wanted to go after 126, Hussar said.

He added that he doesn't have exact numbers yet how many animals have already been shot this year, but estimated the kills after the initial days of the season to be some 10 bears by now.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

bearsbear cubshunters


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

Opinion
12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

Business
01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:25

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

12:52

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

08:23

Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting

04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

02.08

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: