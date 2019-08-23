ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government confirms principles of second pension pillar reform ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Changes to the second pension pillar are expected to enter into force in 2020.
Changes to the second pension pillar are expected to enter into force in 2020. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The Minister of Finance's approval to reform Estonia's second pension pillar was approved in turn by the Estonian government at Thursday's Cabinet meeting. The pension reform will make it optional to both join or leave the second pension pillar.

"The coalition has reached an agreement regarding the principles of the second pension pillar reform," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said in a statement issued by the Government Office following Thursday's Cabinet meeting. The biggest change brought about by the planned reform will be the increased freedom of choice in making pension-related decisions, he added.

"People will be able to continue to accrue money in the second pension pillar as they have done thus far; they can also stop paying into it, but keep the accrued money in their pension fund; the third option will be to stop making payments as well as withdraw the accrued money," Ratas explained.

"By reforming the second pension pillar, we will significantly increase opportunities for flexibility in preparing for retirement," Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said. "This means we can start to save for retirement right when it is most convenient for us, as well as leave the pillar and use the accrued funds. Someone who has decided to withdraw their money from the second pillar will be allowed to return to it once. While a young person who has just begun working is not yet thinking of retirement and would rather spend their money elsewhere, they may think differently in ten years."

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Centre) added that the coalition agreed that everyone will retain the possibility of continuing to use the second pension pillar to save money for retirement.

"More freedom of choice means that, if we want to, we can take more responsibility for how our retirement money is invested," Kiik said. "In any case, it is important to think about retirement in the early stages of our working life already, as unfortunately, the pension provided by the state is not enough to provide an income comparable to the average wage. We must all choose carefully and consider the options that are the most secure and reasonable for our retirement plans in the long run."

Everyone to have three options

Once the reform enters into force, joining or leaving the second pension pillar will become optional for everyone. Either can be done by submitting an application to the Pension Centre or a bank.

It will be possible to stop paying into the second pension pillar but leave already accrued funds in the pillar, where they will continue to be invested. It will also be possible to stop paying into the second pillar and also withdraw already accrued money from it. Those interested in investing their retirement funds themselves will also have the option to transfer the money from their second pension pillar to a personal investment account.

According to current plans, money accrued in the second pillar thus far will be disbursed in a lump sum for amounts of up to €10,000; for amounts exceeding €10,000, disbursements will be made in three parts. All disbursements will be subject to income tax, and will be made within one year, on the dates that pension fund shares are exchanged.

The currently planned €10,000 maximum limit of a single disbursement will be decided at a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 12, after the Ministry of Finance has conducted further analysis.

People who decide to exit their second pension pillar will have the option to return to it after 10 years. Should they decide to return to their second pillar, they can withdraw accrued money and leave the pillar again after another 10 years. After leaving the second pillar for a second time, they will no longer be able to rejoin the second pension pillar, and will only receive pension payments in the future from the first pillar, or the first and third, provided that they have joined the third pillar.

Those born in 1982 or earlier and voluntarily join the second pension pillar will be able to withdraw money from it beginning 10 years after the date they joined the pillar.

Individuals with money accrued in their second pension pillar will, upon reaching retirement age, be able to decide if they would like to receive their money as a lifetime pension, a fixed-term pension or in a lump sum.

The pension reform will enter into effect on 2020. The deadline for submitting applications to stop paying into the second pension pillar, to begin making payments next year or to withdraw funds from the pillar will be Aug. 31, 2020. Beginning in 2021, conventional deadlines for applications will apply: March 31, July 31 and November 30.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financepensionsestonian governmentpension reformsecond pension pillar


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
22.08

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

22.08

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

22.08

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

22.08

Aas: Rail Baltica must take potential Tallinn ring railroad into account

22.08

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

Opinion
Business
21.08

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

20.08

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output

19.08

July annual inflation above EU average

19.08

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:17

Skeleton Technologies ultracapacitors to power Škoda trams in Germany

13:43

IKEA to open Estonian e-store, Tallinn pickup point next Thursday

13:20

Government confirms principles of second pension pillar reform

12:25

This step unavoidable, Reform says in no-confidence motion against Ratas

11:01

Lidl invested €21.5 million in Estonia in 2018

10:22

Baltic prime ministers to mark 30th anniversary of Baltic Way in Riga

09:24

Survey: Ratas polling just ahead of Kallas as prime minister of choice

08:56

Exhibition reveals memories behind the Baltic Way

07:26

Thirty years since Baltic Way joined Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

07:13

Five EU members issue statement on Molotov-Ribbentrop pact signing

22.08

Ott Tänak in action in Germany from Thursday evening

22.08

Blockchain taps Estonian startup Veriff for identity verification services

22.08

'Truth and Justice' selected for Estonia's Oscar nomination

22.08

Helme: People can begin applying to leave second pension pillar next July

22.08

Ratas: For me, Vaher matter has been resolved

22.08

Väike Strait sea cable installation begins between Saaremaa and Muhu

22.08

Repinski disappears amid own coup in Jõhvi

22.08

Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

22.08

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

22.08

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: