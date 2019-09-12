ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn to ban single-use plastic at public events

BNS
Starting in October single-use plastics will be banned at events in Tallinn.
Starting in October single-use plastics will be banned at events in Tallinn. Source: Rafael Marchante/Reuters/Scanpix
The City of Tallinn is to forbid the use of plastic cutlery and serving food and drinks in single-use plastic dishes at public events starting from Oct. 1.

"Instead of single-use dishes containing plastic, it is possible to use single-use dishes and cutlery made, for example, of cardboard, wood, bamboo, palm leaf, sugar cane or some other compostable material," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf said in a press release.

He added that reusable cups and other dishes distributed in exchange of a deposit may be used at public events.

The use of dishes and cutlery made of compostable biodegradable plastic will still be allowed, but the material must meet the EVS-EN 13432 or equivalent standard.

All organizers of public events in Tallinn must also ensure the sorting of mixed municipal waste, biodegradable waste and packaging waste at their events. The type of waste must be indicated on waste receptacles clearly and intelligibly.

Pursuant to the city council's regulation, the use of bottles and cans bearing a packaging deposit emblem will not be regulated at public events.

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnrecyclingplastic


