Reinsalu talks further digital cooperation with British digital secretary

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met with British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nicky Morgan in Tallinn on Tuesday, where the two officials discussed close British-Estonian relations and further opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the digital and cybersecurity fields.

Reinsalu expressed gratitude to Morgan for the U.K.'s lasting and substantial contributions to Estonian security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

"The U.K. has been a great friend and ally," he stressed. "In terms of new issues, I see a lot of potential in digital cooperation, including artificial intelligence (AI) and e-health. We also agree on cyber affairs, which are becoming increasingly important in foreign policy and are also among our priorities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council."

Touching on the U.K.'s departure from the EU, Reinsalu said that Estonia considers it important to protect the rights of its citizens as well as its economic interests.

"Estonia will do everything it can to ensure that the everyday lives of U.K. citizens living in Estonia continue as smoothly as possible despite Brexit," he said. The minister also stressed that the Estonian government's priority is the protection of the rights of Estonian citizens and the interests of entrepreneurs.

Morgan is in Tallinn to attend the Tallinn Digital Summit.

