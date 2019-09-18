ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax Board to start rating businesses for tax compliance ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
The Tax and Customs Board.
The Tax and Customs Board. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) will soon begin rating companies for tax compliance on a scale of one to three, daily Postimees writes.

The technical application to be created will allow the rating issued by the tax administrator to take into account, among other aspects, the timeliness of the filing of tax returns, the timeliness of the payment of taxes, punishments handed out to persons for violations of tax laws, as well as bankruptcy.

The MTA is to generate two different ratings: one for tax compliance, and the other for the absence of shortcomings in tax-related matters.

A business operator will be able to see upon logging into the e-Tax Board or the MTA's website whether everything is order between them and the MTA, and how trustworthy the authority deems them to be.

A rating of "1" will indicate very poor compliance; a rating of "3" will indicate excellent tax behavior.

The MTA hopes that the rating of businesses will also help improve tax compliance and thereby increase tax receipts.

VAT inflow is projected to grow by €6 million if at least 30 percent of the 4,573 persons deemed to be "VAT-risk" start using the new application; 56 percent would also improve their tax compliance over the next 12 months.

Increased transparency

This tool will also serve to make the competition environment more transparent and help business operators quickly and conveniently find suitable business partners. While the ratings would be displayed automatically only to the business operator in question, it will be strictly up to the operator themselves to decide whether or not to disclose their ratings to third persons.

No ratings will be compiled for physical persons, nonprofit associations and foundations.

The cost of the development and launch of the new system, developed by AS Nortal and OÜ Icefire, is €822,445, which will be covered in part by funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tax and customs board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
11:59

Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

11:27

Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

10:59

Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

09:47

Estonian tech companies pledge to become climate neutral in 10 years

09:16

Finance minister on next budget: We're looking for money to fund promises

Opinion
Business
17.09

Bolt to invest millions in commitment to reducing carbon footprint

17.09

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says

17.09

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:53

International conference marks 75th anniversary of Klooga massacre

18:30

TV show: Anxiety disorder is a hidden problem

18:00

Second Station Narva Festival kicks off on Thursday

17:28

EKRE chairman calling for investigation into threats against party

16:50

New conditions of Kuressaare air tender oust Nordica

16:48

What the papers say: Forestry and flying squirrels

16:34

Academic trade unions to protest in support of increased research funding

16:03

Tax Board to start rating businesses for tax compliance

15:40

Medicines' supply problems have become more frequent

15:10

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

14:47

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

14:25

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

14:01

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

13:43

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

13:19

Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year

12:38

Tobacco product prices to rise every year from 2020 to 2023

11:59

Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

11:27

Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

10:59

Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

10:21

Transferwise revenue up, company profitable for third year in a row

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: