ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi ERR
Economy

The lending of international businesses operating in Estonia to parent and sister companies abroad during the second quarter of 2019 increased both on year as well as on quarter.

Altogether 147 companies gave loans in the total sum of €147.9 million to companies abroad in the second quarter of 2019. Of the money lent out of Estonia previously, €50.8 million moved back to 68 enterprises in Estonia in the second quarter of the year, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) told BNS.

In the second quarter, lending from Estonia was up by €40 million on year. Altogether 138 companies provided loans in the total amount of €77 million to companies abroad in the first quarter of 2019.

Trends in lending and repayment vary by quarter, however, and thus it would not be useful to draw fundamental conclusions based on quarterly data alone, the MTA noted. All in all, last year, more loan money returned to Estonia than went out.

Approximately 5 percent of entrepreneurs obligated to submit a declaration failed to do so for the second quarter.

In accordance with amendments to the Income Tax Act and related laws passed by the Riigikogu in June 2017, the MTA can tax loans provided to shareholders, unit holders or members with income tax if the circumstances of the transaction hint that, by its nature, the transaction is about profit distribution.

If the repayment term of a loan issued to a parent or sister company is more than 48 months long, the taxpayer, at the demand of the tax administration, will be subject to the responsibility of proving that they are able and intend to repay the loan. The provision of the Income Tax Act regarding intragroup loans entered into force on Jan. 1, 2018.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tax and customs board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
10:09

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

Opinion
16:57

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

15:48

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

14:23

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

13:41

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

12:53

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

Business
02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

02.08

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

02.08

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

02.08

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:35

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports

17:20

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

16:57

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

15:48

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

14:23

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

13:41

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

12:53

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

11:56

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

11:12

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

10:09

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

09:12

Tennis: Kontaveit overcomes Sharapova in epic three-setter

09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Superalko, Cityalko parent company 2018 profits up nearly ninefold

05.08

Tallink transports record 1.24 million passengers in July

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: