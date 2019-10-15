ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Changes to basic school exams to be discussed in public hearing ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
General education teachers working full time are set to see their minimum monthly wage increase to €1,250 this year (picture is illustrative).
General education teachers working full time are set to see their minimum monthly wage increase to €1,250 this year (picture is illustrative). Source: (Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

The Cultural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a bill which concerns abolishing national basic school exams, which teachers are opposed too.

According to Aadu Must (Centre), chairman of the commission, this amendment to the bill requires the involvement of as many stakeholders as possible. 

"It concerns society as a whole, and we have therefore convened various parties to hear their views. Certainly, there are a number of proposals that will need to be considered in the further processing of the bill," he said.

Must added that regardless of the final outcome of the bill, it will not affect the final exams of students whose schools will sit them this upcoming spring. "Those students who graduate from the 9th grade this spring will have to take the exams anyway," Must said. Children in 9th grade are approximately 14 years old.

Vice-President Heidy Purga (Reform) said the bill has received a number of different amendments, which the commission will consider after the public hearing and after hearing from stakeholders. "We certainly do not want to rush through such a thorough process," Purga said.

The public session of the committee begins at 2 p.m. and many teaching associations and organisations have been invited to participate.

The Riigikogu is currently in the process of preparing a long-standing amendment to the law, which plans to abolish the national final examinations for basic school. 

It will then give schools free rein to organize the completion of basic school. Students should no longer focus on taking exams and teachers should be able to approach each student more individually. 

The changes will affect a large number of students - in 2018, nearly 11,300 children were in 9th grade. 

Teachers do not agree with changes

On Monday, teachers appealed to the Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps and the Riigikogu Committee on Culture to withdraw from the debate on the draft law amending the Citizenship Act and the Act on Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools.

According to the 16 unions and organizations which signed a joint petition, it is important to continue developing the basic school examinations. 

"The standard of basic education is a value that must be agreed upon in society. National final examinations are a natural part of learning that plays an important role in developing learner motivation, systematizing knowledge-skills-assessments, and supporting development efforts," the petition read.

In the teachers' view, it is unacceptable that the Ministry of Education and Research did not involve any teachers' unions in the drafting of the bill, thus ignoring the views of professionals, teachers, experience and research.

Teachers say decisions the government makes about education must be cross-policy.

Speaking (link in Estonian) on TV discussion show Suud puhtaks last week about the amendment, Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps: "I'd say we're not omitting anything, we're replacing it. We're replacing the one-time Grade 9 graduation /.../ because that graduation is then clearly too late. We would like the student to have this feedback in Grade 3, In Grade 6 and then Grade 9."

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:10

Over 800 reservists summoned for snap exercise Okas 2019

11:55

Wind turbine construction continues at Aidu after Sõnajalg's legal win

11:23

Seeder: Feels like Bank of Estonia has formed new party

10:54

Changes to basic school exams to be discussed in public hearing

10:01

Estonian IPU delegation condemns Turkey's actions in Syria

09:36

Weapons amnesty launches after 10-year hiatus

08:50

Reinsalu: European unity on Ukraine is vital

14.10

Raul Rebane: Heroes are made heroic by behavior, not achievements

14.10

Gallery: State wants to protect resort complex of Estonian Soviet leaders

14.10

Police detain man with an explosive in Mustamäe Updated

14.10

Swedbank launches instant payments in online bank on Monday

14.10

NATO jets scrambled four times last week over Baltic airspace

14.10

Leelo Tungal received Baltic Assembly Literature Prize

14.10

Narva woman tries to smuggle 279 bras to Russia

14.10

Bank of Estonia: Pension reform to unsettle economy

14.10

Defence Ministry to start restoring bogland in Võru County

14.10

Committee wants proof Renew Europe paid for €11 Facebook adverts

14.10

Tallinn University targeted by Russian propaganda

14.10

Parents no longer have to apply for family benefits

14.10

Nordic and Baltic ministers discuss China, Brexit, Eastern partnership

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: