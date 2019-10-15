KOKO Architects design wins competition for Tallinn's Central Market

Tallinn's Central Market redevelopment architectural competition was won by KOKO Architects and will include a market, office and apartment blocks.

In the submitted designs there is a park and a market in the direction of Jakobi Street. A square will be created inside the quarter, linking the market and the rest of the buildings. The area will be car-free.

The architectural competition was organized by Astri Grupp, the owner of the central market. The winner was selected by a jury of city planners, architects, owner representatives, and a public vote.

The central market, which covers 2.7 hectares, is one of the largest markets in the city. ERR reported that discussions to update the market started in 1998 but progress has been slow. The market area belongs to a private owner and the city has not been able to change anything without permission.



