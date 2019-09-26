Designs released for Tallinn Central Market redevelopment

Three designs for the development of Tallinn's central market have been released and the winner will be selected by a jury and a public vote.

More information and designs from KAMP Architects, KOKO Architects, and Kadarik, Tüür Architects can be found here and votes can be submitted at the bottom of the page.

Voting will be open from Thursday to Oct. 6. The winning entry will be announced on October 15. The result of the public vote is not binding on the jury, and the winning design will receive 1,500 euros from the Central Government.

Astri Grupp, the new owner of the Tallinn Central Market, organized the architectural competition for the development of the market.

"Renewing the central market is generating optimism among locals, but at the same time there are also those who are worried. We are in constant contact with the new owner to ensure that the new market solution meets all stakeholders' expectations as much as possible," said Central Tallinn city district elder Vladimir Svet (Centre).

"At the same time, the city has set a number of requirements for the market, which are aimed at ensuring that the market is better suited to the local environment, creating a modern street space, and solving related traffic problems. Once the architectural solution has been selected, the layout will allow local people to have a say in the process," added a downtown elder.

The central market, which covers 2.7 hectares, is one of the largest markets in the city. ERR reported that discussions to update the market started in 1998 but progress has been slow. The market area belongs to a private owner, the city has not been able to change anything without permission.

