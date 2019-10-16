ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President dismisses judge caught drunk driving

Police breathalyzer. Photo is illustrative.
Police breathalyzer. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
President Kersti Kaljulaid dismissed Tartu County Court judge and Võru Courthouse director Heiki Kolk following the latter's voluntary resignation, it appears from the homepage of the President of the Republic.

The Supreme Court of Estonia en banc decided on Tuesday to forward Kolk's resignation to President Kersti Kaljulaid.

"I briefed the Supreme Court en banc on the background behind the resignation," Chief Justice Villu Kõve said Tuesday according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

Kõve noted that the power to dismiss judges from Estonia's first- and second-tier courts following their resignation legally lies solely in the hands of the president.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, police officers of the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) conducting traffic monitoring stopped Tartu County Court judge Heiki Kolk, who was determined to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.97 milligrams per liter.

According to the county court spokesperson, this is a BAC level at which point the driver can be held criminally liable.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaiddrunk driving


