Judge caught drunk driving resigns ({{commentsTotal}})

The judge was caught driving under the influence by police. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
Tartu County Court judge and Võru Courthouse director Heiki Kolk has submitted his resignation as judge after being caught driving under the influence; the general assembly of the Supreme Court of Estonia will discuss his resignation next Tuesday, writes daily Õhtuleht.

"Following the general assembly's decision, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia can submit the judge's letter of resignation to the President of the Republic," Tartu County Court spokesperson Anett Kreitsmann said according to the paper (link in Estonian). "Judge Kolk is currently removed from official duties, and scheduled hearings are being postponed."

On Sunday, Oct. 6, police officers of the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) conducting traffic monitoring stopped Tartu County Court judge Heiki Kolk, who was determined to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.97 milligrams per liter.

According to the county court spokesperson, this is a BAC level at which point the driver can be held criminally liable.

According to county court chairwoman Liivi Loide, this is an incredibly unfortunate incident.

"Based on the integrity and the role in society of the position of judge, every judge themselves should be exemplary in their compliance with the law, and should behave accordingly," Loide was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

drunk drivingtartu county courtpolice and border guard board


