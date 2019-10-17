Paper: Helme says basic school exams to remain

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) said the Ministry of Education's plan to abolish basic school exams will not pass and the decision has already been agreed in principle by the coalition, Postimees reported.

Helme told Postimees in an interview that it was a matter of principle to split the Bill on Amendments to the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act into two, and to take the part of the exams, to further separate proceedings and to see how that could be done. "The rest of this bill could live on," Helme said.

Asked why members of the Culture Committee, the Ministry of Education and the public are not aware of this plan, Helme said that consultations and other procedures between coalition partners take time.

"At the principled coalition board, yes, this issue has been discussed and found to make sense," Helme clarified when asked whether a decision was made to keep basic school exams.

In mid-August, the government, at the proposal of the Minister of Education and Science Mailis Reps (Center Party), approved a bill to abolish final exams at a primary school. However, then the teachers began to actively oppose the changes.

--

