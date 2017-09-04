Johnson: UK remains committed to Nordic, Baltic defense after Brexit

The U.K. will remain committed to Nordic and Baltic defense and security after Brexit, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said ahead of a summit with his counterparts from the region taking place on Monday evening.

In remarks released ahead of a working dinner and meeting with foreign ministers from EU member states Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden, along with counterparts from non-EU nations Norway and Iceland, Johnson said Britain was a "reassuring presence" for allies facing "Russian antagonism."

"In an increasingly complex world, Britain remains a reassuring presence to its friends, especially those facing continued Russian antagonism in the north of Europe and the Baltic region," he said. "Our troop commitment to Estonia is a firm demonstration that Britain will always stand by its allies in the face of outside aggression, and a message to others that the unity that NATO provides and sustains will never be broken.

"Britain wants a safe and secure world, and as we leave the European Union, we will continue to defend and promote our common interests, as we rise to any challenges we face together," Johnson's statement read.

The British foreign secretary is scheduled to attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Estonia later this week.