Eesmaa, Pevkur elected Riigikogu deputy presidents

The Riigikogu elected Enn Eesmaa (Center) and Hanno Pevkur (Reform) as deputy speakers on Monday. Enn Eesmaa continues in his previous position, while Pevkur is replacing Taavi Rõivas (Reform), who resigned following a sexual harassment scandal.

Eesmaa is a member of the Center Party’s leadership and an MP. He was first deputy president of the Riigikogu previously as well. Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur, who previously also led his party’s group in the Riigikogu, was elected second deputy president on Monday.

Eesmaa was elected with 52 votes, Pevkur with 33. The individual result also decided the title of first and second deputy president, as otherwise the job description is the same: Eesmaa and Pevkur in the future will stand in when President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) is not available.

As a second candidate of the opposition, Free Party MP Krista Aru also ran for Rõivas’s position. Nine members voted for her in the election.

Pevkur will be replaced as chairman of the Reform Party's parliamentary group by Jürgen Ligi.

The election followed the resignation of former prime minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform) as deputy speaker. Rõivas has been accused of sexual harassment, the incident in question having taken place at a after-work party of an Estonian trade delegation to Malaysia.