ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Other parties to PRIA scandal were minister's childhood friends ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE).
Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

New information indicates that Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE), his ex-adviser Urmas Arumäe and farmer Rein Soosaar, who remains in conflict with the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA), have known each other for most of their lives, as they were classmates in early grade school, and that Soosaar is also the minister's distant relative.

Several local sources confirmed to daily Postimees that the three men in question have known each other since they were children, when Järvik and Soosaar attended Võidula Primary School together and Arumäe spent all of his summers as a child in the same village, daily Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

The trio, now at the center of a conflict of interest scandal, downplayed their connections, with Arumäe saying he was friends with Soosaar but only met Järvik as an adult, despite the latter having previously mentioned Arumäe in the context of the Võidula school in the media.

Soosaar also noted that he did attend the same school as Järvik, but that they weren't in the same class, and that he had seen the now-minister at village events, most recently years ago, but Järvik and Soosaar both served on the board of the village association together, and locals told the paper that both men were rather frequent attendees of village events.

Family trees also reveal that Soosaar is the stepson of Järvik's sister's partner, indicating yet another reason to question whether Järvik's decision as minister to not provide PRIA with the requested authorization in the Soosaar case, a matter in which the repayment of a €1.1 million subsidy hung in the balance, was influenced by these personal ties.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of rural affairs
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:52

SDE MP: Järvik would violate Riigikogu rules by missing committee meeting

19:14

What the papers say: Minority government Christmas wish, Tallinn bus 66

18:58

Haapsalu in partnership with Japanese city of Kaga

18:33

Startup Estonia: Startups struggling with shortage of talent

18:11

Gallery: Bear caught in Valga sent back to Russia

17:46

Paper: More Estonian construction workers returning from Finland

17:10

Paper: Other parties to PRIA scandal were minister's childhood friends

16:52

ERR to livestream two-day integration conference from Thursday, 10.00 a.m.

16:22

Finance minister: Russian special services used Swedbank to sway states

15:49

Support for Reform Party exceeds 35 percent

15:29

Helle-Moonika Helme: Kaja Kallas has burned all her bridges

15:20

Luik: Europe's defence initiatives must be open to strategic partners

14:51

No police investigation into deaths of two Finns on Tallink cruise ship

14:38

Committee formed to investigate minister of rural affairs

14:18

Tallinn marathon to be held separately from half-marathon from 2020

13:44

Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

13:12

SEB forecasts Estonian economy will slow down sharply

12:42

Kaja Kallas: Ratas needs to prove he is not hostage to EKRE

12:08

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help

11:37

International integration conference addresses multilingualism and identity

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: