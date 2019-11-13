What the papers say: Minority government Christmas wish, Tallinn bus 66

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, in addition to several other major topics, the papers in Estonia also wrote about a Christmas wish for an EKRE-free minority government, the restoration of fish migration in the Pärnu River, a new bus route in Tallinn, the chicken coop to premiere at this year's Christmas village in Tartu, and a roadside cafe to make the 2020 White Guide.

Opinion: An EKRE-free minority government for Christmas?

What if some opposition MPs — those not in leading positions — were to form a so-called Christmas peace group that would promise to support a minority government with Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Isamaa in the name of "Christmas peace," allowing any degree at all of normalcy to return to the state? scholar Rein Raud proposed in an opinion piece published by daily EPL (link in Estonian).

Firstly, Ratas could remain prime minister, which seems to be his primary interest, and moreover, such a situation would demand dialogue between the opposition and the coalition, which would in turn force the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) to finally actually enter the political processes of the Republic of Estonia.

Of course, such a thing could only happen with the tacit approval of the chairpersons of the opposition parties, although they shouldn't be allowed to play along with something like this.

But perhaps it would lead to a better budget, perhaps the destruction of Estonia's pension system would be discussed with experts, perhaps it would put an end to the bullying of minorities by the government, and perhaps robberies of the state by childhood friends wouldn't be so systemically covered up.

Fish migration restored after Sindi Dam removed

More than 40 years after its construction, demolition of the Sindi Dam began last September, paving the way for a reversal of the salmon migration issue that had been affecting the Pärnu River, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) writes (link in Estonian).

The Environment Agency has previously stated that the Pärnu River was the salmon river with Estonia's greatest potential, but the dam cut off all but 1 percent of spawning grounds in the river.

Since the demolition of the dam, however, signs are appearing not just in the Pärnu River, but also in its tributaries that fish are returning, from European river lamprey to vimba bream, whitefish and salmon themselves — and in more significant numbers than anyone could have expected.

Construction is still ongoing on the new rapids and along the riverbanks, but locals are already receptive of the changes to the river. Local residents whose wells ran dry as a result of the demolition work are also being built new wells, 18 of which were finished by the end of October already.

New bus route to connect Lasnamäe to Põhja-Tallinn

The City of Tallinn is launching a new Priisle-Pelguranna bus route at the end of the month that will connect the districts of Lasnamäe and Põhja-Tallinn via the new Reidi tee, Postimees Tarbija writes (link in Estonian).

"A direct connection between Lasnamäe and Põhja-Tallinn is important in directing the flow of travelers out out the city center," said Põhja-Tallinn City District Elder Peeter Järvelaid.

He expressed hope that a direct link between Põhja-Tallinn and Haabersti would follow.

The number 66 will travel along Reidi tee, Ahtri tänav, Põhja puiestee, Suurtüki tänav, Toompuiestee, Tehnika tänav, Paldiski maantee and Sõle tänav, and onward along Madala tänav, Randla tänav and Kari tänav.

Tartu Christmas village to include chicken coop

The Christmas village to be erected in Tartu's Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square) is expanding this season, and for the first time will include a chicken coop, a movie pavilion and a selfie pavilion, regional paper Tartu Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

Recurring features will also include a cafe pavilion, a handicraft pavilion and an infinity pavilion.

Tiigi Seltsimaja director Maris Peebo noted that the chickens to take up residence in the town square over the holidays will be ensured very good living conditions, and that everything has been run by employees of the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ).

The Christmas village, which is to be opened on the First Advent, will also feature little buildings run by or dedicated to Science Centre AHHAA, Theatre Vanemuine and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Estonian-language University of Tartu.

The movie pavilion will feature a mini-movie theater with beanbag chairs, organized in cooperation with Tartu Elektriteater.

Roadside restaurant makes White Guide top 100

The restaurant Tikupoiss, which was opened adjacent to an Alexela gas station in the Järva County village of Imavere, just off of Tallinn-Tartu maantee, has been included in the 2020 edition of the White Guide, a leading restaurant guide in Northern Europe, regional paper Järva Teataja writes (link in Estonian).

Over the course of a year, members of the White Guide team anonymously dine at various restaurants and rank them according to criteria including food quality, service, innovation and atmosphere.

Next year's guide includes a top 30 for Estonia, as well as an additional 70 dining establishments considered worth a visit.

The description for Tikupoiss highlights the combined dining establishment-farmers market concept, and recommends taking the time to enjoy its made-to-order hot meals. The milieu is bright, open, and tastefully minimalist, it added, referring to the restaurant as a nice place for a stop.

-

