What the papers say: Free sauna day in Narva, dog parks, Viljandi Folk

On Friday, Nov. 15, in addition to several other major topics, the papers in Estonia also wrote about a Finnish-hosted public sauna day in Narva, new dog parks planned for the city of Pärnu, and the theme for next year's popular Viljandi Folk.

Finns to host public sauna day in Narva on Saturday

The Finnish-Estonian Sauna Society, with support from the Finnish Embassy in Estonia and the Finnish Institute, is organizing a large-scale public sauna day in the northeastern border city of Narva on Saturday, weekly Maaleht writes (link in Estonian).

The sauna event, which is being held in the framework of Ida-Viru County's Nordic Culture Week, will kick off with the opening of a documentary photo exhibition at the University of Tartu Narva College at 4 p.m., where 20 free sauna whisks will also be handed out.

Several saunas will be hot and open to saunagoers on the riverfront beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone.

New dog parks coming to Pärnu

The lives of dogs and dog-owners alike in Pärnu are about to get better as the city is planning on opening several new dog Parks, regional paper Pärnu Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

One dog park was opened in the city's Mai neighborhood in 2006, but has long since been run down and unsafe for use. City ordinances also require dogs to be leashed and, if necessary, wear muzzles in public, limiting dogs' opportunities for activity in public spaces.

The first new dog park, complete with various size-appropriate obstacles for larger and smaller dogs in turn, is to be located not far from the original, in Mai; a second is hoped to be built along a strip of land already familiar to dog-owners located between the Pärnu River and Tammiste Retirement Home.

Viljandi Folk announces next year's theme

Viljandi Folk, a popular annual international folk music festival, has announced the theme of next year's event, which is "Kokkumäng" ("Collaboration"), regional paper Sakala writes (link in Estonian).

Next year's festival, the 28th, will focus on cooperation, the tradition of making music in groups, and collaboration, but also mutual consideration and respect.

Organizers of the event find the theme fitting, as collaboration and togetherness are integral parts of folk music, which is traditionally tied to things like work, celebration, dance and travel.

The 28th Viljandi Folk will take place on July 23-26.

Weekend film screenings at Rakvere Teatrikino canceled

Film screenings at Rakvere Teatrikino are canceled this weekend, from Nov. 15-17, due to a technical failure, regional paper Virumaa Teataja writes (link in Estonia).

According to the movie theater, a computer part broke, and they hope to get the replacement part by Monday, and continue screening films next week.

Ticket-holders can contact the theater regarding the return or exchange of tickets.

Rakvere Teatrikino apologizes for any inconvenience.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!