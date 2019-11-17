In case you missed it: Sunday, Nov. 10-Saturday, Nov. 16

With readers often having hectic lifestyles, it can be easy to miss what's been going on this week. Here's a snapshot of some of the highlights.

This week could be fairly described as not a vintage one for Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas. The week started with controversy surrounding remarks she made about Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), and continued with a promised vote of no-confidence in rural affairs minister Mart Järvik (EKRE), which failed. Critics have said that she is only serving to strengthen the current Centre/EKRE/Isamaa coalition. Even her father stepping in did not seem to help things.

Järvik himself lives to fight another day, and coalition members have already stepped in in his support, though one person who did fall from grace was ski coach Mati Alaver, sentenced to a suspended two-year jail term with a one-year probation period related to ski doping claims.

Timber prices are heading for a slump, in part due to the global economic situation, but not helped by widespread damage left over from the storm of Oct. 26, and even a large-scale timber theft on the island of Hiiumaa.

In sport, Ott Tänak, already WRC drivers' champion, missed out on a last hurrah with Toyota, after the race-ending event in Australia was cancelled due to the major forest fires which have engulfed New South Wales. Tänak moves to Hyundai next season, who were confirmed in the manufacturer's championship with the Australia cancellation.

In other news, three Estonian movies made it to the Baltic Film Festival in New York, apartment prices in Tallinn have reached an all-time high, the long-awaited Reidi tee will fully open at the end of the month, and Canada's governor general announced a visit to Estonia.

