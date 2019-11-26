Gallery: Kaljulaid meets Ukrainian president at Kadriorg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg in Tallinn on Tuesday during a one-day visit to Estonia.

Later in the day, Zelensky will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and the Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas.

The Ukrainian head of state, together with his Estonian colleague and Commander of the Defense Forces Martin Herem will visit a military field hospital developed in cooperation between the defense industry and the Defence Forces. It is a hospital designed for the frontline that can be set up in an hour.

During his visit, Zelensky will also visit the e-Estonia Briefing Centre, place a wreath at the foot of the War of Independence monument and meet the local Ukrainian community in Estonia.

