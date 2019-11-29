ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn removes alcohol sale restrictions from city council agenda

Economy
ERR
Kristen Michal (Reform) at a Tallinn City Council meeting.
Kristen Michal (Reform) at a Tallinn City Council meeting. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Economy

Though the Tallinn city council was set to approve the capital's alcohol sales restrictions bill during its sitting on Thursday, the city government withdrew the bill from the agenda.

Chairman of the city council's Centre Party group Toivo Tootsen told ERR that the city government wants more time to consult with concerned parties.

"They are probably looking for a compromise to suit everyone that would still give citizens a few hours of quiet at night," Tootsen said.

He said that there are many aspects to be discussed, for example, whether to allow casinos to sell alcohol at night or whether they should be treated the same as bars.

The city government approved the restrictions for bars, night clubs, pubs and other entertainment establishments on November 5 and they are set to enter into force from June 1, 2020.

The bill includes the following restrictions. Sale of alcohol for consumption on location is prohibited from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on nights preceding Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. on nights preceding Saturdays and Sundays. The restrictions are not in effect on the nights of January 1, February 24 and June 24.

The restrictions apply to entrepreneurs who sell alcohol for consumption on location in Tallinn. The restrictions do not apply to airport and port buildings open to international passengers, lobbies and rooms of accommodation establishments and gambling establishments that have an operating license from the city.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

tallinn city governmenttallinn city councilalcohol sale restrictions
