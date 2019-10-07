Tallinn proposes countrywide alcohol sale restrictions

The city of Tallinn finds that Estonia should force bars to close doors at 2 a.m., with local governments given the right to make exceptions to the rule.

Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf spoke to Postimees (link in Estonian) about the city government's plans, saying that the capital has put its own alcohol restrictions project on hold in hopes of a broader debate.

The city wants specialized alcohol shops located at least 150 away from childcare institutions and for the state to fix opening hours for bars to which local governments could make exceptions.

"Our proposal is to ban the sale of alcohol in bars all over the country; for example, from 2 a.m. on weekday nights and 3 a.m. on nights before days off," Klandrof said, adding that local governments should retain the right to make exceptions, looking at crime rate, quiet time complaints etc. in the area.

In addition to proposals by the Tallinn city government, opposition Reform Party MPs have entered into Riigikogu proceedings a bill to give local governments the right to restrict the sale of alcohol in bars in the morning.

