Tallinn mayor wants to stop alcohol being sold before 10 a.m.

Mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart, wants to change the law so that bars cannot sell alcohol until 10 a.m. putting them on an even footing with shops and supermarkets.

The mayor has made a proposal to Taavi Aas, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, to consider amending the current rules in the Alcohol Act.

"If it is possible to buy alcohol in shops from 10 a.m., it should be possible to impose a similar restriction on the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises," said Kõlvart.

The Mayor said that Tallinn, together with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), had analyzed the problems related to alcohol sales and concluded that the City of Tallinn needs greater restrictions to ensure better public order, to value the city environment, and keep citizens healthy.

Kõlvart said: "Those people who go to the bar at 7 a.m. in the morning need support and other help rather than a convenient way to get alcohol early in the morning."

Currently, entertainment establishments, such as bars and pubs, are not subject to the same time restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages.

