Estonian film streaming website launched

A new streaming website launched this week where Estonian films, documentaries, and animations can be watched.

Netikino.ee launched on December 12. Movies can be watched without registration and prices per view range from €1.30 to €5.90. Films are available with Russian and English subtitles.

"The goal of Netikino is to give viewers around the world the opportunity to watch new and old Estonian films. At the moment, 50 films are presented in the catalogue. The collection will be updated every week," said film platform founder Eero Nõgene.

Karin Järvet, head of Netikino.ee, told Aktuaalne kaamera the idea was entirely driven by demand as there was a lot of interest in watching rally driver Ott Tänak's film abroad.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!