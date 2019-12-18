Estonians are the seventh highest consumers of chocolate in the world eating 6.5 kilos a year per person, research shows.

Switzerland consumes the most at 8.8 kilograms of chocolate per person per year followed by 8.1 kilos in Austria and 7.9 kilos in Germany and Ireland, according to a review prepared by Swiss confectionery manufacturer Lindt, which used data from Euromonitor International.

In Estonia, in addition to mass production of chocolate and sweets the production of handmade chocolate is on the rise.

The world 's largest chocolate market is the United States, with sales of CHF 18.5 billion a year, followed by Russia with a retail market of CHF 8.5 billion.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!