Estonian chocolate maker clinches international awards

Reet Weidebaum (right) visits Chocolala's factory following the international award result.
Reet Weidebaum (right) visits Chocolala's factory following the international award result. Source: ERR
An Estonian confectioner won silver and bronze medals at the International Chocolate Awards, as reported on ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera.

The award-winning offerings, made by Chocolala, were truffles, made with tropical balsamic vinegar, mustard, honey and rosemary.

ERR journalist and hobby chef Reet Weidebaum visited the company to see how the products were made, as can be viewed here.

Chocolala won bronze at the 2019 awards which took place in Florence, Italy, in October, for their Balsamic vinegar ganache in the flavoured dark chocolate ganaches or truffles category, and bronze for their Lemon, honey, rosemary caramel chocolates, in the ark chocolate enrobed fruit pastes, jellies/gelée category.

The results themselves were announced on Friday in Antigua, Guatemala.

The wins are the third year in a row Chocolala has picked up prizes at the competition.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian chocolatesestonian confectionersestonian confectioneryinternational awards
