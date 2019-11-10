Gallery: Arvi Karotam named 2019 Father of the Year

Arvi Karotam was named 2019 Father of the Year at a festive Father's Day celebration at Tallinn's Estonia Concert Hall on Sunday.

Karotam has been married to Ülle Karotamm for 42 years and the couple have raised twin sons Marko and Tarmo together.

In addition to several other family traditions, father and sons have all sung in the Male Choir of the Estonian Academy of Sciences together for more than a decade.

Karotam has been an active promoter of Estonian male choir music, served as chairman of the Estonian Male Choirs Association from 2008-2016 and until March 2019 served as municipal mayor of Anija. He has previously been awarded the Aadu Luukas Mission Award as well as a Gustav Ernesaks Foundation scholarship.

Last year's Father of the Year title went to Einart Kask, father of 12.

A special Father's Day program, which will include President Kersti Kaljulaid's personal visit to Karotam's home, will be broadcast on ETV at 6:45 p.m. EET.

