Arvo Tuvikene declared Father of the Year

Arvo Tuvikene was elected Father of the Year 2020 at a Father's Day concert in the Estonia Concert Hall on Sunday.

Tuvikene said in his acceptance speech that he and his brother had the good fortune of growing up in a family where they were loved and cared for. "Unfortunately, I never saw one grandfather and grandmother, but my children and grandson are very lucky in having seen different generations," he said, adding that his own father was a great role model and that he has tried to pass those same values on to his children.

Arvo Tuvikene is a father of four and one of Estonia's foremost ichthyologists who has pursued a scientific career over 43 years. He has worked at the Võrtsjärv Center for Limnology since graduating from university. Arvo and his wife Lea Tuvikene are research fellows at the Estonian University of Life Sciences. Arvo's main field of study is fish physiology, he is also actively involved in the popularization of science and has instructed dozens of young naturalists on their educational paths. Arvo Tuvikene also plays the clarinet in two bands.

Arvo has four children aged 24-35, three sons, one daughter and also a grandchild. His children have inherited his love for nature as son Tõnn works at the Environmental Investments Center and youngest child Mari has studied forestry at the University of Life Sciences and is currently studying in Sweden. Two of his sons are in construction.

Father of the Year 2019 was Arvi Karotam, while the title went to father of 12 Einart Kask two years ago.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

