Flags to be hoisted to honor fathers on Sunday

Sunday, November 8 will see Estonian flags hoisted to mark Father's Day. The national flag will be hoisted by all state and local governments agencies and public law persons.

Everyone is welcome to hoist the Estonian flag that needs to be done by 8 a.m. at the latest, with flags lowered again at sundown.

Father's Day is a family holiday to honor fathers and emphasize their role in raising children and in society.

In addition to the traditional Father of the Year contest, a Father's Day celebration will be held in the Freedom Square in Viljandi and the city's sports building.

Performers include Trad.Attack! and Inga Tisler and the Defense Forces Orchestra.

