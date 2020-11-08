news

Statistics Estonia: Close to 100 Estonian fathers have ten or more children

Children. The photo is illustrative.
Children. The photo is illustrative. Source: Tanel Valdna/ERR
Estonia had 304,800 fathers and 132,200 grandfathers at the beginning of 2020, Statistics Estonia reports. Estonian fathers are 53 years of age on average, while the average grandfather is 66. The youngest fathers have not reached adulthood yet, while the oldest has lived longer than 100 years.

Looking at the county level, Estonia's largest Harju County unsurprisingly has the most fathers (129,200), while tiny Hiiumaa has the least (2,900). However, if we look at the relative importance of fathers in population, the picture is just the opposite – Hiiumaa has the most fathers in male population (55 percent), while Harju County has the fewest (45.8 percent).

The average father has 1.91 children. 37.7 percent of fathers have one child and 41.7 percent two. Fathers with three (15 percent), four (3.8 percent) and five (1.2 percent) children number considerably fewer. Eighty-eight Estonian fathers can boast having ten or more children.

Over half of Estonian fathers have secondary education, a third higher education, while fewer than 25 percent only have basic education. Most fathers are employed (61 percent), while the rate of employment is 75 percent for fathers under the age of 50.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

