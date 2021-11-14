Gallery: Ahto Vili declared father of the year

The title of Father of the Year 2021 was given to father of two and grandfather of five Ahto Vili at a Father's Day concert held at the Estonia Concert Hall on Sunday.

Ahto Vili has organized local Plowing Day celebrations and a brass bands festival. He is one of the founders of the local chamber choir and kids' brass instruments training, having also been active in the Torma Municipality council for nearly 30 years.

Vili has been awarded the Order of the White Star Fourth Class for developing Estonian agriculture and running the Torma Agriculture Limited. He is also a bearer of the Order of the Jõgeva County Coat of Arms and has been awarded the Ministry of Rural Affairs' Silver Medal, Jõgeva County Silver Cross and the Torma Municipality Medal.

Ichthyologist and popularizer of the sciences Arvo Tuvikene, father of four and grandfather of one, was elected father of the year in 2020.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!