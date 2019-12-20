ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russian president: Estonian authorities afraid of Russian journalists ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Vladimir Putin during a press conference.
Vladimir Putin during a press conference. Source: Scanpix/TASS/Valery Sharifulin
News

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has said that authorities in Estonia are afraid of Russian journalists, Baltic News Service reports.

Quoting Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Putin said on Thursday that: "I am surprised by the events taking place in Estonia,", with reference to claims of being singled-out for mistreatment from the head of the Estonian branch of state news channel Sputnik,  Elena Cherysheva.

Cherysheva informed Putin that Estonian banks had blocked Sputnik employees' bank accounts , that Estonia's secret services have pressured its employees to terminate rental accommodation contracts and also threatened them with criminal prosecution.

Putin's response was reportedly to call the above claims an astonishing display of cynicism which suggested Estonian authorities were afraid of Sputnik's activities and those of its staff, adding that this was part of a general hypocrisy on the part of "the west" in pointing the finger at Russia for curtailing media freedoms while doing the same itself.

"You [Sputnik] do a great deal, and the attempts to interfere with your work by the country's authorities must not go unnoticed," he said.

"It is vital to seek opportunities for journalists to work in those countries which are afraid of your information, of your influence," Putin continued, promising to do his best to support Russian journalists with legal measures.

As reported on ERR News, in late November sanctions against the related Kremlin channel Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) were behind the Russian state-controlled media portal Sputnik organization's moving out of its rental space in Tallinn, given Estonian banks do not accept Sputnik salary payments.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sputnikvladimir putinkremlinestonian-russian relationsrussian federation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
13:58

Narva announces €97 million budget for 2020

13:27

Police: Most dangerous traffic days ahead between holidays

12:59

Gallery: Researcher finds 30 new ways to see Estonia

12:33

Coverage of child welfare cases not to be banned from media

12:10

November industrial producer price index down 0.9 percent on year

11:29

Musician and actor Venno Loosaar charged with child sex abuse

11:16

'Truth and Justice' wins International Press Academy Film Award

10:53

Russian president: Estonian authorities afraid of Russian journalists

10:34

Interior ministry plan would complicate foreign students' studies

10:13

Over 2,000 households still without power Friday morning

09:28

Siim Kiisler: Reform remaining in opposition depends on EKRE

08:44

Boris Johnson visiting Estonia on Saturday

08:08

Magnus Kirt and Kelly Sildaru voted sportspeople of the year

19.12

First full-length trailer for 'Tenet' released, includes Tallinn locations

19.12

Court rejects Lemetti's ministry dismissal complaint

19.12

Interior and foreign ministers slam pharmacy 'strike'

19.12

Government greenlights licenses for three wind farms in Gulf of Riga

19.12

National Audit Office: Collection of welfare information not well organized

19.12

Police and prosecutor's office: No idea about Peeter Helme leak source

19.12

Tartu adopts €208 million budget for 2020

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: