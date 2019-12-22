ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
SAPTK chairman accuses Youtube of worldview discrimination ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
News

Varro Vooglaid, board chairman of the conservative nonprofit Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK), has accused Youtube of worldview discrimination following the platform's decision to banish a clip featuring a weekly commentary on current affairs by fellow activist Markus Jarvi as hate speech.

Youtube on Dec. 4 notified the editorial office of the Objektiiv video channel and website associated with SAPTK that a weekly commentary by Objektiiv's chief editor Markus Jarvi on the topic of deep state is not consistent with Youtube's hate speech policy and the channel removed the clip as one instigating hatred against individuals or groups.

"First, the behavior of Youtube yet again demonstrates that they are enforcing their terms of use very selectively and arbitrarily, and constantly for the suppression specifically of the voice of conservatives -- this is obvious discrimination on the basis of worldview. Second, it appears from this that also absolutely harmless, polite and peaceful expressions of opinion can be labeled as hate speech. Third, in great probability we are talking here about very mean actions by telltales who remain anonymous," Vooglaid said.

Varro Vooglaid of the SAPTK and Objektiiv. Source: Personal collection.

Vooglaid described the actions of Youtube as absolutely arbitrary and bearing testimony to the imposition of leftist ideological dictatorship on social media.

"There is nothing in said video clip that could even remotely be interpreted as hate speech. It constitutes the expression of a political opinion in a polite form. Therefore we hope that you acknowledge your mistake and revoke the decision on the removal of the clip," the editorial office of Objektiiv said in its challenge, which was dismissed by Youtube.

Objektiiv says that Youtube has removed content submitted by it also earlier. At the beginning of this year the video sharing platform censored a comment by Jarvi about state funding for gay organizations. In summer, the platform removed the previously censored clip along with one more broadcast by Objektiiv. That was followed by the removal of a third clip by Objektiiv titled "What is Cultural Marxism?" 

The clip about deep state is the fourth clip by Objektiiv removed by Youyube.

Objektiiv says that as a rule, its clips are removed immediately after a fundraising campaign of during a campaign. 

According to Vooglaid, Youtube has not offered any explanations as to what precisely in Jarvi's weekly commentary constituted hate speech. Youtube also has added a remark to the Objektiiv channel about a warning issued to Objektiiv in connection with the first removal of a clip containing hate speech. If terms of use are violated again, the violator to whom a warning has been issued will be punished with a one-week ban on the uploading and publication of material.   

--

Editor: Helen Wright

