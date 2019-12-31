ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
More than dozen fake €50 bills found in Tartu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Real €50 banknotes.
Real €50 banknotes. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
17 counterfeited €50 banknotes were detected among cash at a cash handling center in Tartu on Monday.

The banknotes believed to be counterfeited are €50 notes. A total of 17 such notes were identified by staff at the Võru tänav cash handling center, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

The banknotes in question have been forwarded to forensic experts for analysis.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

counterfeit money
