ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Analysis: €1 billion Tallinn tram and rail integration not costliest option ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Trams in Tallinn.
Trams in Tallinn. Source: TLT
News

Light rail transport analysis says both newly-constructed tram lines and existing railways could be developed to improve connections between Tallinn and its environs. This would cost around €1 billion to 2050, however, though it is not the costliest option on the table.

The analysis says developing tram and train traffic is the best way to reduce dependence on cars and contribute to a more human-friendly mobility environment.

According to the analysis, constructing tram lines is expensive, but the construction of numerous new multi-level junctions would be costlier still, and may fail to achieve its intended purpose, causing another bottleneck as one disappears, the ministry said.

Trains are currently the most rapid public transport within Tallinn city limits, according to BNS.

First analysis of its kind and scale, says ministry

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) said no analysis of this kind and level of thoroughness has been completed before.

"We now have a very good source document that can be taken into consideration by our municipalities as well as the ministry when planning investments," Aas said in a ministry press release.

Analysis covered a 30-year feasibility period, with profitability assessments drawn up with this in mind.

As noted if all proposals were realized, this would cost over €1 billion in investments to 2050.

The analysis was carried out with the help of the co-financing by the Interreg Baltic Sea program SUMBA project. Its purpose is to demonstrate how urban and peripheral commutes can be made more sustainable, as efficient as possible and involve various types of transport to enhance mobility.

Growing demands of capital

Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) said that developing transport connections is one of the priorities for Tallinn, given its growing population.

"It is no secret that the capacity of our streets is limited. As a result we will focus on developing tram traffic as well as public transport in general," he said, according to BNS, adding that the first plan is to establish a tram connection between Tallinn Airport and the harbor area.

The analysis also highlighted the potential of the Kristiine neighborhood, west of the city center, as a location for a joint terminal, where all transport types could interface in well-connected hub which also provides additional services. This would add 100,000 daily tram passengers alone to the area, on top of existing bus and trolleybus passengers. Kristiine is not served by a tram route currently.

Analysis background

Last autumn the economic affairs ministry signed a cooperation memorandum with the City of Tallinn on improving mobility in the area, after which a mobility council was established with the purpose of reaching agreements regarding action plans and investment needs for the period 2021-2035.

The council's task includes discussing financing options for cooperation projects, and according to the ministry, the newly completed feasibility and cost-benefit analysis of light rail transport is useful input in decision-making regarding future tram traffic development and investment in the region.

The mobility council's priorities also include preparation of an analysis of an integrated management, financing and planning model for mobility in the Tallinn region, which are required to describe different scenarios for improving the functioning of mobility across the administrative borders of the region and creating a unified ticket system throughout Harju County. The analysis also highlighted the need for a single ticketing system.

Tallinn's current tram route system, which primarily predates even the Soviet era or earlier, roughly describes an X-pattern (see map), with a longer line running from the Kopli peninsula in northwest Tallinn to the Ülemiste district in the southeast, and a shorter line running roughly southwest to northeast, from Tondi to Kadriog. Arguments in favor of expanding the tram system include the growth of the commuter belt to the south of the city proper, in addition to the populous districts of Lasnamäe and Mustamäe within the city not even being on any tram route.

Tallinn's existing tram routes. Source: Tallinn Transport

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn transporttallinn transport systemtallinn tram routetallinn tram routes
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
08.01

Analysis: €1 billion Tallinn tram and rail integration not costliest option

08.01

International law expert: Estonia joined the 'real world' with Iran crisis

08.01

Foreign Minister to attend first UN Security Council discussion on Thursday

08.01

Bolt launches food delivery service in Riga

08.01

Kaljulaid: Estonia will work towards reducing tensions in middle east

08.01

Taltech Nurkse institute researcher dissatisfied with coverage of scandal Updated

08.01

Gallery: Danish soldiers arrive at Tapa military base

08.01

Raul Rebane: Prime minister and February 24

08.01

28 people diagnosed with AIDS in 2019

08.01

Estonian officer serving in Iraq moved to Kuwait before missile attack

08.01

Last three months of 2019 set record prices for apartments in Tallinn

08.01

Narva border crossing still highly congested in both directions

08.01

Man dies in workplace truck accident

08.01

Two largest Estonian dailies' print circulation falls over 2019

08.01

Road construction over Pääsküla River will not be finished until spring

08.01

Consumer price index increased by 2.3 percent in 2019

08.01

Raimond Kaljulaid warns against Centre, Reform deals with EKRE in Tallinn

08.01

Nearly 30 cultural institutions to receive funds for needed repairs

08.01

Government leaders: We will withdraw EDF Iraq troops if situation escalates

08.01

Kiviõli High School negotiators propose principal stays until end of year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: