ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Heated 'last mile' mini bus stations to open across Pärnu County in autumn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Bus station at Tori in Pärnu County.
Bus station at Tori in Pärnu County. Source: ETV
News

Seven mini bus stations with heated waiting areas, toilets and bicycle storage will be completed this autumn across Pärnu County to encourage commuters to use public transport.

The mini bus stations are part of the so-called "last mile movement" which aims to allow commuters to cut down on their car usage. The idea is that commuters can cycle to a bus station, leave their bike and then take the bus to work, repeating the journey on the way home.

Development Manager of the Pärnu County Public Transport Cente Taimo Tammeleht said that the purpose of mini bus stations is to provide the residents of the county with a new level of public transport.

Planning for the network of minibus stations started in 2016 and 85 percent of the funding has come from the European Development Fund. The cost of one bus station is approximately €80,000. The bus stations can also be cooled down in summer.

Bus stations are built or under construction in Tori, Audru, Kilingi-Nõmme, Tootsi, Koonga, Lihula and Ares.

This week, the builder Kahu & Kahu Ehitus promised to hand over five properties. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

pärnu county
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:52

Unions to table proposals for combating cash-in-hand wages

14:06

Tartu awards City Writer grant

13:35

More than 1,400 people caught entering Estonia illegally in 2019

13:10

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille

12:42

Tallinn against free public transport for nonresidents

12:22

Center Party expels Tartu deputy mayor

11:49

EU unveils €1 trillion plan to support Green Deal

11:24

Four defense force members serving in Iraq to return to Estonia

10:52

Study: Estonia has strong image within EU but may be weakened by government

10:28

Language institute worried about tasks being transferred to Language Board

10:02

PPA chief: Saaremaa crash was a crime, not an accident

09:41

Heated 'last mile' mini bus stations to open across Pärnu County in autumn

09:15

Lux Express requests funding help to introduce 'green' buses

08:43

RSF 'extremely concerned' for future of independent journalism in Estonia

14.01

What the papers say: Hypocritical alcohol policy, 2019 top Estonian movies

14.01

Lawyers in Savisaar corruption case say acquittals only right outcome

14.01

Police arrest Otepää municipal mayor on corruption charges

14.01

Illar Lemetti elected mayor of Viimsi Municipality

14.01

MP condemns decision not to grant Estonian citizenship to 1,500 children

14.01

Opinion: Interior ministry bill restricts foreign students' rights

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: