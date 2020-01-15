Heated 'last mile' mini bus stations to open across Pärnu County in autumn

Seven mini bus stations with heated waiting areas, toilets and bicycle storage will be completed this autumn across Pärnu County to encourage commuters to use public transport.

The mini bus stations are part of the so-called "last mile movement" which aims to allow commuters to cut down on their car usage. The idea is that commuters can cycle to a bus station, leave their bike and then take the bus to work, repeating the journey on the way home.

Development Manager of the Pärnu County Public Transport Cente Taimo Tammeleht said that the purpose of mini bus stations is to provide the residents of the county with a new level of public transport.

Planning for the network of minibus stations started in 2016 and 85 percent of the funding has come from the European Development Fund. The cost of one bus station is approximately €80,000. The bus stations can also be cooled down in summer.

Bus stations are built or under construction in Tori, Audru, Kilingi-Nõmme, Tootsi, Koonga, Lihula and Ares.

This week, the builder Kahu & Kahu Ehitus promised to hand over five properties.

