Police suspect Elektrilevi board member of accepting bribe

An Elektrilevi board member was detained by the Internal Security Service (ISS) on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting a bribe.

The ISS detained Taavo Randna who has been a member of Elektrilevi's Management Board since February 2018 and has been in charge of product and service development. Elektrilevi is Estonia's largest network operator.

One person was also arrested on suspicion of offering bribes. Following the arrests, searches were carried out at the suspects' work and places of residence.

Criminal proceedings are at an early stage and additional information cannot be given, said Public Prosecutor's Office spokesman Olja Kivistik.

Eesti Energia announced Taavo Randna has been recalled from the position of member of the management board on Wednesday due to a loss of confidence.

The company did not give any details of the case to the media.

