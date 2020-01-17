ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Court orders former board member to pay €28,000 for Illegal logging

Logged trees. Photo is illustrative.
A former board member of a logging company has been ordered to pay damages of more than €28,000 after being convicted of illegal logging, "Meie maa" magazine reports.

A court convicted former board member of Sikassaare Metsad OÜ Elvis Kavak of unlawful logging that causing significant damage to the environment on Thursday and ordered him to pay €28,042 in damages. The Environmental Inspectorate won the case.

The company was one of the largest in Saaremaa but went bankrupt in the middle of 2016, island newspaper "Saarte Hääl" reported in January 2017.

County magazine "Meie maa" (link in Estonian) writes the prosecution covers the years 2014-2015, when Kavak was managing the logging company and was responsible for the activities it carried out.

According to the charges, under Kavak's orders, more trees were logged on the Allika-Mati property in the Kihelkonna area in December 2014 and Nurmemetsa property in the Mustjala area in February 2015 than provided for in the forest notification.

Kavak, who works in Germany, said he would make the payments "as soon as possible."

Editor: Helen Wright

