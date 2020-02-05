ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Cooperation deal fails between Tallinn, Helsinki transport ticket project ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Plans to sell tickets for public transport through Tallinn and Helsinki's apps have run into problems after the Helsinki City Transport Authority failed to include Estonian tickets in its app and a complaint was made to the competition authority.

Plans for tickets to be sold for each city through Helsinki's and Tallinn's public transport apps were supposed to be rolled out in March. For Estonians, or users of the pilet.ee app, this will soon be the case as long as a test phase is successful, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Tuesday.

But plans for Finns to buy tickets in Tallinn has hit a stumbling block after Helsinki City Transport Authority decided not to include public transport tickets for Tallinn in its ticket app, even though it had previously agreed to do so.

Mari Flink, head of the Department of Public Transport at Helsinki, said selling Helsinki's own tickets is a statutory obligation and there is now confusion about selling other company's tickets. "We thought it would be better if we did not implement other ticket products in our application until we were clear," said Flink.

The Finnish start-up company MaaS Global has also filed a complaint with the Finnish Competition Authority. Their business model is based on a multi-modal subscription service for service in cities which includes traveling by public transport, taxis and rental cars.

Tram in Helsinki. Source: Antti Kolppo / Yle

When asked the company did not give a clear answer as to why the Helsinki Public Transport Agency's choosing to sell Tallinn tickets affected them, AK reported.

In Tallinn, the decision of the Helsinki Public Transport Authority to withdraw from the project was viewed with amazement and resentment. However, the cooperation project between the two cities may still have room for improvement.

"The Finns would like us to let them use their travel cards on the Estonian side," said Tiit Laiksoo, a senior specialist at the Tallinn Transport Department. He said this would require software development on the Estonian side, which would be ready by spring next year.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnhelsinkipublic transport
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:55

Pressure for places at Tallinn's 'elite' schools is increasing

15:29

Lüganuse municipality approves new principal for Kiviõli High School

15:04

Swedbank services experiencing disruptions

14:31

20 TÜK clinic heads prioritize finding new leader for hospital

13:59

Tax Board: Some residents do not need to file tax returns

13:38

Tallinn mayor defends Kremlin-linked TV deal following secret service raids

13:14

Prime minister talks European Green Deal with Ursula von der Leyen

12:48

Law amendment may also make wine bottles returnable

12:23

Reimbursing sick leave from day one would cost €20 million

11:58

Rally Sweden to go ahead despite mild winter

11:27

Cooperation deal fails between Tallinn, Helsinki transport ticket project

11:04

Estonian, Latvian security services raid suspected EU sanctions evaders

10:31

Ratas: Estonia wants employment of oil shale sector considered in EU budget

10:22

Survey shows harassment at Estonian universities not dealt with adequately

09:47

Paper: Isamaa voters polled prefer coalition with Reform to current lineup

09:28

Paper: Arctic voyage plans floated for Admiral Bellingshausen

08:47

Foreign minister in Washington for religious freedom alliance event

08:22

February 24 broadcasts to include visually and hearing impaired versions

04.02

Paper: EKRE pharma bill explanatory remarks similar to 2018 Reform version

04.02

Temperatures low enough to start Otepää artificial snow production

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: