Aaviksoo not sure if he will re-apply for TalTech rector position

Rector of Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) Jaak Aaviksoo has not decided if he will apply for a new 5-year term, even though the deadline to nominate candidates will end in a few weeks.

"This will be clear by early March and will depend heavily on assessments of the university's development so far and on the understanding of the challenges facing the university and Estonia," Aaviksoo said in response to ERR's question.

The new council of TalTech announced the election of the rector on January 31. Nominees for the Rector can be submitted until March 6, and the names of the candidates for the Rector will be published in mid-March. The rector is expected to be elected on May 18 and will take office on September 1.

The electoral arrangements and the manner in which candidates are presented shall be determined by the Council of 11 Members on the basis of the recommendations of the Electoral Commission.

"The University of Technology is facing an important and substantive debate this spring on the future of TalTech and its strategic development over the next five years. Reforms carried out in recent years have laid a solid foundation for further contribution to the Estonian economy and to the development of society at large," said Gunnar Okk, who was re-elected as chairman of the university council, said after the January 31 meeting.

