ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Defense minister discusses NATO and Middle East at Brussels meeting ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik at Kadriorg.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik at Kadriorg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Defense Minister Jüri Luik will attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, where, among other things, the role of NATO in the Middle East will be discussed.

Allied defense ministers will address issues related to NATO operations and missions, as well as deterrence and defense attitudes, focusing in particular on the future of the NATO Training Mission for Iraq (NMI) and the Afghan Training Mission Resolute Support. Estonia will continue to contribute to both missions in 2020.

Luik (Isamaa) will also meet with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell, to discuss transatlantic relations and recent developments in Libya and the Sahel.

On Canada's initiative, defense ministers will meet with Ukrainian colleague Andriy Zahorodniuk to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea region and Ukraine's progress on the Annual National Program (ANP) and defense reforms. Luik will also meet Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri luik
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:44

Seals struggling in Estonia due to lack of ice

14:17

Court refuses to remove prosecutors in Port of Tallinn ex-managers' trial

13:49

Legal Affairs Committee waits for government' opinion on ship Estonia

13:31

Tallinn abandons idea to ​​permanently lower speed limits

13:11

Intelligence service's annual report highlights Russian and Chinese threats

12:39

Defense minister discusses NATO and Middle East at Brussels meeting

12:10

Audit Office: State authorities have no overview of investments

11:25

Gallery: World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opens at Baltic Station

10:53

Environmental Inspectorate wants to increase fines

10:25

Cannabis stores found to be selling illegal products

10:02

Tourists visiting Tartu increased by 20,000 in 2019

09:46

Justice minister to meet with Huawei lobbyists on Thursday

09:22

Excise duties fell in 2019 by €5 million after government lowers tax

08:54

Heliport opened at Kuressaare Hospital

08:31

Enefit VOLT launches nine new charging points in Tallinn and Tartu

11.02

Opposition members criticized government's foreign policy

11.02

Former IT minister and state trying to reach compensation compromise

11.02

Gallery: Valaste waterfall turns tree branches into ice sculptures

11.02

Baltics close to compromise on Belarusian electricity imports

11.02

Study: Estonian school children drinking less alcohol

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: