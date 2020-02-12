Defense minister discusses NATO and Middle East at Brussels meeting

Defense Minister Jüri Luik will attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, where, among other things, the role of NATO in the Middle East will be discussed.

Allied defense ministers will address issues related to NATO operations and missions, as well as deterrence and defense attitudes, focusing in particular on the future of the NATO Training Mission for Iraq (NMI) and the Afghan Training Mission Resolute Support. Estonia will continue to contribute to both missions in 2020.

Luik (Isamaa) will also meet with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell, to discuss transatlantic relations and recent developments in Libya and the Sahel.

On Canada's initiative, defense ministers will meet with Ukrainian colleague Andriy Zahorodniuk to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea region and Ukraine's progress on the Annual National Program (ANP) and defense reforms. Luik will also meet Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

--

