ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu rejects both SDE pharmacy reform amendment bills ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
SDE MP and former health minister Jevgeni Ossinovski at Wednesday's Riigikogu vote.
SDE MP and former health minister Jevgeni Ossinovski at Wednesday's Riigikogu vote. Source: ERR
news

The Riigikogu voted against two bills from the Social Democratic Party (SDE) aimed at amending planned government pharmacy reforms on Wednesday afternoon.

First Bill: Hospitals to import, retail medicines

The first bill, initiated by SDE MP and former health minister Riina Sikkut, together with another former health minister and erstwhile SDE leader Jevgeni Ossinovksi and MP Helmen Kütt, would have given hospital pharmacies the opportunity to import their own medicines and, in exceptional cases, to sell them at retail.

The bill was supported by 11 MPs, with 63 against and no abstentions, meaning it was withdrawn.

Center Party MP Oudekki Loone suggested waiting for the reforms, scheduled for April 1 and which would transfer majority ownership of pharmacies to dispensing pharmacists and away from larger wholesalers, to take effect and return to the issue later where needed.

Riina Sikkut answered that this would not be possible later, as some rural pharmacies would need an exception to the ownership requirements (see below).

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Urmas Espenberg told the initiators of the bil thatl: "You are too late, SDE. When the house has already been demolished, there is no point in designing a sofa."

EKRE's own bill to amend the reforms was also voted down, on Wednesday.

Second Bill: Softening the transitional blow

The same SDE members also launched a second bill to amend the reforms, which follow the tenets of an act passed five years ago, to extend the transitional period beyond April 1 in an effort to soften the blow of exchanging ownership, as well as permitting multiple dispensing pharmacists to own the pharmacy they work in, rather than one.

Critics of pharmacy reform has said that since less than 300 of Estonia's nearly 600 pharmacies currently conform to the ownership requirements, when the reforms come into effect a little over a month from now, large-scale closures will be in the offing, hitting rural areas hardes.

The bill was defeated by 54 votes to 11, with no abstentions.

Neither the government nor the Riigikogu's Social Affairs Committee supported either bill, with the latter recommending they be rejected at first reading.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

riigikogusderiina sikkutpharmacy reform
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:14

Government planning to establish 'control measures' on national border

15:56

Six-fold rise in number of Britons taking Estonian e-Residency post-Brexit

15:41

Prosecutors rule against opening criminal proceeding against Katri Raik

15:19

Government greenlights greater use of biomass in energy production

14:58

Graphic: Novel coronavirus compared with other well-known viruses

14:36

President Kaljulaid presents Estonian Folklore Collection Awards

14:11

Tallink Grupp 2019 net profit up nearly quarter on year

13:59

PPA close Tammsaare office in Tallinn to disinfect premises

13:32

Tallink parent company CEO: We'll bring clients to Linnahall ourselves

13:07

Statistics: Business sector turnover and investments increased in 2019

13:03

Government to set up Coronavirus task force

12:48

Health Board: Tallinn residents not at risk from Coronavirus

12:41

Riigikogu speaker: Government pursues its own policies, not opposition's

12:27

Helme: Interior ministry ready to take action to stop spread of coronavirus

11:58

Tallinn woman killed by snow-removing tractor

11:54

Mayor of Tartu: Abandoning Rally Estonia would be extremely regrettable

11:48

Coronavirus carrier traveled with Lux Express from Riga to Tallinn

11:35

Pharmacy reform may not introduce desired competition to drug market

11:13

Heavy snowfall brings difficult road conditions, accidents

10:55

Party ratings: EKRE support rises, Estonia 200 fourth most popular party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: