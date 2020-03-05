ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign minister: We must stop irregular migration ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The European Union must send a unified message and stop "irregular migration" into the European Union, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said before an emergency EU meeting to discuss Syria, Turkey and migration on Thursday.

Reinsalu (Isamaa) said the foreign ministers need to send a strong and unified message at the Foreign Affairs Council on Friday.

"The renewed migratory pressure on the border between Turkey and the European Union, triggered by the situation in Idlib, Syria, is very serious and we must stop irregular migration. Estonia is offering border protection support to Greece that has come under migratory pressure," Reinsalu said.

He emphasised that Estonia had to control its borders and the solution to migratory pressure was not quotas for redistributing illegal migrants, but border protection and political cooperation towards easing the pressure.

Reinsalu added work is needed for finding a political solution to the conflict in Syria. "I have been in contact with the Turkish foreign minister, listened to his positions and assured him that at the UN Security Council, Estonia stands for providing humanitarian aid to the people of Syria and the immediate restoration of the ceasefire."

"As regards the current migration crisis, the objective in the relations of Turkey and the European Union is to make sure that the 2016 migration agreement between the European Union and Turkey remains in force," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu is attending an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union in Zagreb on Thursday, and the special meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on Friday, which looks at the issues of Syria and Turkey, and migratory pressure on the European Union.

The March 5 Gymnich is a regular informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

european unionsyriaurmas reinsaluturkeyisamaa
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:37

Survey: Estonian residents support for European Union is increasing

18:31

Gallery: Estonian fourth in junior figure skating championships in Tallinn

18:10

Finance minister: Banks have to better justify account closures

17:48

Spring Storm military exercise to focus on Central Estonia this year

17:21

Raul Rebane: Are we taking the virus seriously enough?

16:53

No-confidence vote against Pärnu mayor fails

16:35

Helme to form committee to prepare for possible economic crisis

16:23

Foreign minister: We must stop irregular migration

16:11

Foreign ministry advises against travel to northern Italy

15:55

State to also take people's temperature on land border

15:41

Jüri Ratas: I'm working behind the scenes to make Rally Estonia happen

15:15

Justice chancellor says no problem with merging agencies, inspectorates

14:50

Yana Toom: What can you do except call Putin?

14:23

New €18.6 million shopping center to open in Tallinn's Järve neighborhood

13:49

Tallinn deputy mayor: Alcohol restrictions particularly liberal

13:16

Hunters applying for compensation from state for killed hunting dogs

12:45

Thesis: Estonian residents join Christian congregations seeking purpose

12:41

Gallery: Readers preserving their snowmen in refrigerators until Jaanipäev

12:27

Third coronavirus case confirmed in Estonia

12:26

Startup visa brought almost 1,000 employees to Estonia in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: